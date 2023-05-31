Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Alex Verdugo Returns, Triston Casas Sits

The Red Sox hope to avoid a three-game losing streak Wednesday.

Boston’s comeback attempt fell short Tuesday in its 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Rafael Devers found confidence after overcoming his hitting slump, but manager Alex Cora will hope his team gets off to a better start when they take on Luke Weaver.

After sitting out the series opener, Alex Verdugo will make his return to the lineup in the leadoff spot. Triston Casas will sit out the middle game of the series, and Justin Turner will slot in at first base with Masataka Yoshida moving to designated hitter. Rob Refsnyder will patrol left field and bat fifth in the order.

James Paxton will be on the mound for the Red Sox, and he seeks to overcome a loss against the Los Angeles Angels on May 24 when he gave up five runs in three innings.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (28-26)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C