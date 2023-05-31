Patriots OTAs Observations: Mac Jones Looks Like Clear QB1 In New Offense

ASSORTED OBSERVATIONS

— Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham reportedly told teams before the draft he’d be willing to play a position other than quarterback in the NFL. The Patriots are taking him up on that.

The Louisville product did not take a single snap at QB until after practice concluded, and he was targeted multiple times in the passing game. He dropped one pass but adjusted to pull down a nice grab from McSorley during 7-on-7s.

Cunningham, who’s undersized for the quarterback position at 6 feet, 188 pounds, never played receiver in college. But he was a highly productive ball-carrier, amassing 3,179 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He’s also supremely athletic, testing in the 95th percentile for QBs in the 40-yard dash with a 97th-percentile 10-yard split at the NFL combine.

The Patriots clearly had some sort of plan for Cunningham when they gave him $200,000 in guaranteed money — a record-setting sum for a New England UDFA — and it appears they view him as player capable of contributing at multiple spots. He’ll be a fascinating player to watch in the coming months.

— We’ll be keeping an eye on Douglas, too. The diminutive Liberty product made himself visible multiple times Wednesday.

— Don’t be surprised if you see Henry and Gesicki on the field together a lot this season. Two-tight end sets have been a staple of some previous O’Brien offenses, including the one he ran during his last stint as Patriots OC.

— We got an early preview of the Patriots’ offensive tackle competition, albeit a limited one with Brown not present. Riley Reiff rotated between right and left tackle with the Jones-led top offense. Calvin Anderson was the top-choice left tackle, and Conor McDermott worked in at right tackle when Reiff flipped sides.

The Patriots are hoping for more consistency and sturdier depth at the position this season after cycling through four different starting right tackles in 2022.

— With Onwenu sidelined as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, Bill Murray stepped in at left guard on the top O-line, getting the nod over the 2023 draft picks Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi. Murray is a converted defensive tackle with just three career regular-season snaps (all on special teams), and he projects as a roster long shot, so it was surprising to see him working with New England’s O-line starters.

— Speaking of working with regulars, Mapu and second-round pick Keion White both saw action with the top defensive unit. Mapu also played exclusively at his listed position of linebacker, answering a key post-draft question. The Sacramento State product mostly was used as a versatile defensive back in college, but while head coach Bill Belichick has said his role could change on a week-to-week basis, it appears the Patriots plan us primarily use him as a second-level defender.