Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bests Alek Manoah To Take Down Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox weren’t fazed when facing another deficit against the Toronto Blue Jays and scored six unanswered runs to earn a 8-3 win Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

It is Boston’s fifth straight win to push its record to 18-14 and it is just a half game behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who stand now at 18-13, in the American League East standings.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox didn’t let history repeat itself with Alek Manoah on the mound for the Blue Jays.

The talented right-handed pitcher has owned the Red Sox when going up against them, coming into the contest with a 4-0 record and a 1.46 ERA in six career starts. But that success didn’t continue.

Boston made things difficult on Manoah, getting to him for eight hits and five runs — only two of which were earned due to three Blue Jays errors, one of which Manoah committed — over five innings. Manoah never got into a groove, prohibiting him from talking the same trash he sent the Red Sox’s way last season and which Alex Verdugo responded to earlier this season. And for the first time in his career, Manoah suffered a loss to the Red Sox.

Granted, the Red Sox were aided by a lucky bounce on an infield single in the bottom of the fifth that pushed the go-ahead runs across the plate. But everything is going Boston’s way for the moment and it didn’t matter one bit that Manoah was on the hill.