Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Three-Point Excellence Ties Series Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — The Celtics bounced back to defeat the 76ers on Wednesday night at TD Garden, sending the series back to Philadelphia via a 121-87 victory.

The C’s tied the Eastern Conference semifinals series at one game apiece.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were hindered by a poor turnover margin (minus-10) and an odd philosophy shift in which they attempted their lowest number of threes (26) on the season in Game 1, leading to a surprising loss at TD Garden.

It was a rough performance, but there was some good news to come out of it. They had two points of emphasis entering Game 2: shoot more threes and turn the ball over less.

Check and check.

Boston connected on 20-of-51 attempts from beyond the arc and turned the ball over just four times. There was an even stretch toward the end of the third quarter where Boston knocked four threes down in less than two minutes, ballooning their lead to 29 points. Even with league MVP Joel Embiid returning — and blocking five shots along the way, there’s no stopping the Celtics when they knock it down at that clip.