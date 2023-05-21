Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reveals Plan For Garett Whitlock After Rehab Assignment

The Boston Red Sox have awaited the return of right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock, prompting manager Alex Cora to readjust the team’s pitching staff through role changes, call-ups and roster additions early on this season.

Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list twice this season, the latest coming due to right elbow ulnar neuritis on April 28 before beginning a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester on May 16. He made his latest minor league appearance on Sunday, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in Whitock’s third start with the WooSox this season.

While the Red Sox prepared to take on the San Diego Padres in the series finale, Cora offered Whitlock’s next course of action with Boston.

“There’s a good chance it’s going to be Saturday,” Cora told reporters about when Whitlock would pitch for the Red Sox, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Having made three starts for the Red Sox before returning to the injured list, Whitlock struggled. He allowed five earned runs on two occasions and tossed an impressive seven innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels on April 16. He recorded a 6.19 ERA in 16 total innings so far this season.

Being shuffled in and out of the rotation last season, Whitlock is set to remain in the starter’s role upon his return. The 26-year-old has made 12 career starts for the Red Sox in the past three seasons, going 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 1.291 WHIP in 55 innings of work — a dip from Whitlock’s 2.24 ERA in 68 career appearances out of the bullpen for the Red Sox.