Michael Block With Incredible Reaction To Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

Block couldn't believe what he pulled off

by

39 minutes ago

Michael Block hit the shot of the PGA Championship on Sunday and it left him in a state of shock.

Block needed just one swing of his club to conquer the par three, 155-yard 15th hole at Oak Hill Country Club as the 46-year-old recorded a spectacular hole-in-one with the ball landing straight into the cup.

Maybe even better than Block’s sensational shot was his reaction to notching such a feat on such a stage. Block could hardly believe what he just witnessed and kept on asking Rory McIlroy, who was Block’s playing partner for the final round. for reassurance that he indeed hit a hole-in-one. You can watch Block’s disbelief here.

“It didn’t go in, did it?” Block said. “No. No. No way. No way. Rory, did it go in?”

The ace only continued to fuel Block’s Cinderella run at the tournament as he is the ultimate underdog. Block is a club pro who teaches golf lessons at a public course in California.

Block registered an even-par 70 in each of the first three rounds of the PGA Championship and sat tied for 15th — he started the day in eighth place — when he finished at one-over par on Sunday.

While Block didn’t come out on top, he certainly stole the show at a major event.

More Golf:

Michael Block With Incredible Reaction To Hole-In-One At PGA Championship
Thumbnail photo via Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reveals Plan For Garett Whitlock After Rehab Assignment

Picked For You

Related