Michael Block With Incredible Reaction To Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

Michael Block hit the shot of the PGA Championship on Sunday and it left him in a state of shock.

Block needed just one swing of his club to conquer the par three, 155-yard 15th hole at Oak Hill Country Club as the 46-year-old recorded a spectacular hole-in-one with the ball landing straight into the cup.

Maybe even better than Block’s sensational shot was his reaction to notching such a feat on such a stage. Block could hardly believe what he just witnessed and kept on asking Rory McIlroy, who was Block’s playing partner for the final round. for reassurance that he indeed hit a hole-in-one. You can watch Block’s disbelief here.

“It didn’t go in, did it?” Block said. “No. No. No way. No way. Rory, did it go in?”

"Rory, did it go in?!"



Michael Block was in pure disbelief ? pic.twitter.com/J6IlUJVRQc — Golf on CBS ? (@GolfonCBS) May 21, 2023

The ace only continued to fuel Block’s Cinderella run at the tournament as he is the ultimate underdog. Block is a club pro who teaches golf lessons at a public course in California.

Block registered an even-par 70 in each of the first three rounds of the PGA Championship and sat tied for 15th — he started the day in eighth place — when he finished at one-over par on Sunday.