Masataka Yoshida is having an incredible season with the Boston Red Sox. He’s batting .321, earning himself the ninth-best batting average in the league, and holds the longest active hitting streak in the MLB at 16 straight games.



In his six games last week, Yoshida hit .480 with eight RBIs, seven scored runs and a total of 12 hits for the Red Sox.

For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week! For more on Yoshida’s hit streak watch the video above.