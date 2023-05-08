Two-Minute Report Pushes Back On Doc Rivers’ Game 4 Critique

Doc Rivers and the 76ers escaped Wells Fargo Center with a Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, but the veteran head coach nevertheless was peeved about a potential catastrophe for Philadelphia.

“Jayson Tatum’s three was awful that that wasn?t called,” Rivers told reporters after Philadelphia’s 116-115 overtime win, referencing how Tatum should have been called for an offensive foul with 38 seconds remaining in the extra session. “I know it’s a big play, and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding, but that could’ve decided the game.”

At the time, Tatum’s 3-pointer gave the Celtics a 115-113 lead. James Harden hit what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer on Philadelphia’s next possession, benefiting from a defensive miscue from Jaylen Brown.

NBA officials seemingly don’t agree with Rivers’ criticisms, though, instead standing by those who officiated the contest.

The league’s last two-minute report confirmed Tatum should not have been called for an offensive foul. The report indicated how Tatum went to, not through, Tyrese Maxey’s space and then released away from the contact. The 76ers guard then made “marginal” contact with Tatum after he released his jump shot. Both instances were examples of correct non-calls, the league confirmed.

The only incorrect call in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, as shared by the league, would have benefited the Celtics. Philadelphia forward P.J. Tucker should have been called for defensive three seconds with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter. Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer nine seconds later as Boston led Philadelphia 105-103 at the time.

Rivers and the 76ers now get ready to take the floor at TD Garden on Tuesday night for a pivotal Game 5.