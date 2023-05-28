Watch Celtics’ Robert Williams Throw Down Thunderous Lob In Game 6

Robert Williams finished off one of his more impressive alley-oops at a critical point in the season for the Boston Celtics.

With the Celtics facing elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Saturday night at Kaseya Center, Williams threw down a one-handed, thunderous dunk off a pass from Jayson Tatum just over the midway point in the second quarter.

The highlight-reel slam from Williams certainly is a must-see for Celtics fans and they can watch the dunk here:

Tatum NASTY lob to Time Lord ?



ECF Game 6 | Q2 LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/wJzP7tD8ue — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

The dunk from Williams was made possible due to a tremendous effort from Jaylen Brown. He the ball alive off his own miss, which enabled Marcus Smart to secure an offensive rebound. Smart then swung the ball over to Tatum, who had his pass slightly deflected but Williams adjusted just fine to silence the home crowd.

It was the loudest two points of the first half from Williams. He went 3-for-3 for seven points with two rebounds in nine minutes, but appeared to hurt his hand late in the second quarter and went back to the locker room before the first half came to a close.