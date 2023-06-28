Alex Cora Believes This Red Sox Player Deserves All-Star Consideration

We know at least one Red Sox player will be in Seattle next month for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

And if Boston only has one representative at this year’s Midsummer Classic, Alex Cora believes it should be a player who he challenged to improve before the start of the season.

Cora has been outspoken about the potential he sees in Alex Verdugo, who put together a so-so first two seasons in Boston after joining the organization through the Mookie Betts trade. But Verdugo has shown star potential across the first three months of the 2023 campaign, as he enters Wednesday leading the Red Sox in batting average, OPS, OBP, hits, runs scored, doubles and triples.

Those numbers speak for themselves, but Cora nonetheless made an All-Star case for Verdugo prior to Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

“If you look around and look at WAR and everything and the defensive impact, Alex,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “He has been one of the best defenders in right field. I think, as far as WAR on the season, he’s second in the league for right fielders. I do believe Alex should be considered to go the All-Star Game.”

Verdugo will try to improve his chances of making a mid-July trip to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday when the Red Sox and the Marlins meet for the middle game of their series. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.