The Red Sox haven’t been able to find their offensive stride, scoring just 12 runs over the course of their last five games — 2.4 per game — with four resulting in losses prior to Tuesday night’s matchup with the Marlins at Fenway Park.

Yet, Red Sox skipper Alex Cora remains optimistic about turning the page moving forward, heavily due to the offensive adjustments made by outfielder Alex Verdugo.

“Alex has been consistently, throughout the season, getting on base. I think he’s leading the American League in doubles, five home runs, but it’s the on-base percentage, it’s the quality of the at-bats that he puts on,” Cora explained Monday on MLB Network Sirius XM Radio. “Even when he makes outs, it’s a six, seven (pitch) at-bat. Then you follow him with (Justin Turner). … I think Dugie has been our guy throughout the season.”

With 24 doubles totaled thus far, Verdugo trails Toronto Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman (25), sitting second in the AL and tied for third — with Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario — in Major League Baseball. Verdugo, however, is leading the Red Sox in batting average (.303), on-base percentage (.374) and in total base hits (86) this season, having played 71 games.

Before the Red Sox and Marlins kicked out their three-game set at 7:10 p.m. ET, Verdugo returned to Boston’s lineup, ending a four-game absence on the bereavement list. Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester as a corresponding move to make roster space for Verdugo.

The 27-year-old will look to uplift a rather stagnant lineup output that’s doomed Boston for the loss column recently, keeping the Red Sox hovering around the .500 mark this season.