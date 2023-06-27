Bill Belichick, Former Patriots React To Death Of Ryan Mallett

The New England Patriots football family was hit hard by the unexpected death of Ryan Mallett on Tuesday.

Mallet, who spent three seasons as a backup quarterback with the Patriots after being selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, reportedly drowned at a Florida beach, according to Deltaplex News. Mallet was 35 years old.

Julian Edelman was one of many former Patriots teammates of Mallet to offer condolences on social media once the heartbreaking news broke.

“Tough one to swallow,” Edelman tweeted along with a picture of him and Mallet. “Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet.”

A pair of former Patriots running backs in Brandon Bolden and James White also shared heartfelt sentiments on Twitter. Bolden also revealed a special connection he had with Mallett.

“This is crazy and still unreal,” Bolden tweeted. “My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro.”

“Rest in peace Ryan Mallett!” White tweeted. “Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family!”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also released a statement following Mallett’s death.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Belichick said in the statement released by the team. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”