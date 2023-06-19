The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns seemed like possible trade partners.

The Celtics have enviable backcourt depth and need frontcourt help, whereas the Suns reportedly were interested in guard Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and could dangle center Deandre Ayton in trade talks.

But a report from MassLive’s Brian Robb on Sunday, in wake of the Suns reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, dumped cold water on the idea of Ayton landing with the Celtics.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal per a league source due to his pricy contract so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved,” Robb wrote. “Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has three years and more than $100 million remaining on his contract. While he’s been a productive player for Phoenix, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game in 2022-23, the soon-to-be 25-year-old probably wouldn’t fit into Boston’s plans from a financial standpoint.

Jaylen Brown is eligible for a supermax contract extension this season. Jayson Tatum next season. And when those deals go into effect, the Celtics will face a tricky tax situation that already could hinder their roster building to an extent.

The Suns might end up trading Ayton in wake of reportedly acquiring Beal in exchange for a package headlined by Chris Paul. Just don’t expect the big man to land in Boston given the Celtics’ reported lack of interest.