Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reportedly Garnering Trade Interest

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have been subjects of the NBA rumor mill even before the Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

On Friday, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer speculated the two franchises could possibly be in trade conversations with Boston shipping out guard Malcolm Brogdon for Suns’ 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer said. “… Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

Fischer added in order for the Suns to acquire either Brogdon or Collins might require a third team to take on Paul’s salary.

Rumors surrounding Paul first surfaced on June 7 when the Suns reportedly waived the 38-year-old veteran, but newly hired Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel said the report was a “misunderstanding.”

The Suns are looking to improve their roster around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, so perhaps Phoenix is looking to move on from Paul after all, despite some recent assurance from Vogel.

The Celtics could benefit from moving Brogdon, but is Phoenix the right trade partner? It seems if the Dallas Mavericks can’t reach a deal with Kyrie Irving, they may be the more suitable franchise to work out a deal with.