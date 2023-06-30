Ex-Celtics Fan Favorite Joining Bucks Summer League Roster

The journey back to an NBA roster spot continues for former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall.

Fall, who spent two seasons with the Celtics from 2019-2021, is joining the Milwaukee Bucks for Summer League action. It’s the second straight year that Fall has joined a team for offseason play, as he suited up for the Utah Jazz last summer.

The 7-foot-6 center averaged 2.7 points across 6.5 minutes per game in his two seasons with Boston, suiting up in a total of 26 contests. Fall has been a fixture at Celtics games since departing in 2021, showing his support in their NBA Finals run in 2022 and their Eastern Conference finals run in 2023.

Fall hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since December 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bucks roster has another former Celtics role player joining it, with former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker re-joining Milwaukee for the first time in six years.

The Celtics have not finalized their Summer League roster yet, but have added some intriguing veterans.