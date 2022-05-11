Tacko Fall Reunites With Celtics Teammates Before Game 5 Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics welcomed a very special guest to TD Garden for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks: Tacko Fall.

The Celtics tweeted a video Wednesday, shortly before tipoff, showing Fall reuniting with former teammate Grant Williams. The two shared a wholesome hug.

Other pregame images/videos showed Fall catching up with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Boston forward Jayson Tatum, among others.

For as popular as Fall was among C’s fans during his two seasons in Boston, he was even more beloved within the locker room.

Some old friends catching up @tackofall99 @jaytatum0 and Brad Stevens ? pic.twitter.com/3HNkm8MN5u — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 11, 2022

Fall, who played college ball at Central Florida, signed with the Celtics after going undrafted in 2019. He never really carved out a significant on-court role in green, but the 7-foot-6 center earned the admiration of his teammates and coaches through his infectious personality, his hard work and his commitment to improving his game. Fall embraced Boston, and Boston embraced Fall.