The Boston Celtics might face a domino effect if able to finalize their expected three-team blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis including the Washington Wizards.

Porzingis, who will need to opt-in to his $36 million player option in order for the trade to become official, could cause Boston to consider other roster moves, which could include Grant Williams.

Upon completion of the Porzingis deal, the Celtics are “likely” to reach the end of their road with Williams, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Williams, currently a restricted free agent, could undergo a sign-and-trade from Boston, which the Celtics reportedly were considering.

Pending the Porzingis trade does come into fruition, holding onto Williams, especially with expectations of a multi-year payday, doesn’t make much sense for the Celtics. Even with four years of NBA experience, Williams has a lot to improve on, especially in order to increase his offensive versatility.

Meanwhile, it’s likely for the best if Williams moves on and plays elsewhere. In a similar boat to that of Payton Pritchard, Williams never found an established role last season under head coach Joe Mazzulla. He instead relegated to on-floor inconsistency, which came most into play during the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, who’ve already been linked to Williams, would give the 24-year-old an opportunity for greater responsibility as a spot-up outside shooter and versatile defender.

Adding Porzingis, who averaged 23.2 points with Washington last season, if anything, would set Williams even further back in Boston. It’s likely that Boston would then shift Al Horford to the bench, who’d take priority over Williams, which would place the Tennessee product in Pritchard’s place last season.

Overall, it’d be for the best.