J.J. Watt Announces NFL Broadcasting Job In Comical Way

The next ex-player who will join an NFL broadcast network will be J.J. Watt, which probably won’t come as a surprise to even the most casual football fan.

However, it seems like Watt came dangerously close to accepting a job as a cashier or a role in the pharmacy as opposed to studio analyst.

Watt took to Twitter on Thursday morning and posted a video with the caption: “I just got a job at CVS.”

I just got a job at CVS. pic.twitter.com/FoaY8AXliv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Six minutes later, however, and this time with his hat flipped to the front, Watt corrected his mistake and announced he would be joining the CBS Sports broadcast — not the Consumer Value Store founded in Massachusetts some 80 years ago.

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Watt, a future Hall of Famer, is the latest former player to be added to a broadcast network. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady also plans to join the FOX broadcast, both Watt and Brady stepping away from the game after the 2022 campaign.

CBS Sports confirmed that Watt signed a multi-year contract and will serve as a studio analyst on the network, his first appearance coming with the “NFL Today” crew in Week 1. The details of his contract were not released.