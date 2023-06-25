Julian Edelman Strongly Refutes Ex-Patriot’s Rob Gronkowski Partying Story

Julian Edelman claims a former Patriots teammate wasn’t telling the truth when he shared a Rob Gronkowski story from yesteryear.

Jake Bequette, who spent time with New England from 2012 to 2015, recently appeared on the “Prime Time with Alex Stein” podcast and highlighted Gronkowski’s partying antics with a wild anecdote. According to the former defensive end, Gronk would go out in the Boston area until the early hours of the morning, have his crew drop him off at One Patriots Place and then “pass out on the training tables” in the New England locker room.

It’s an entertaining tale, no doubt. But Edelman, who played alongside Gronkowski for all nine of the ex-tight end’s Patriots seasons, insists it has no merit.

“Story is BS,” Edelman tweeted Saturday night. “Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had.”

Edelman’s stance was corroborated by another former respected New England leader, Patrick Chung.

“People just want their time of fame,” Chung tweeted. “Willing to do anything to get it.”

While Bequette’s story might not be totally accurate, there’s no doubt Gronk did his fair share of partying over the course of his Hall of Fame-worthy playing career. Such is life when you win four Super Bowls.