The Miami Heat aren’t losing focus, regardless of whatever anyone else in the league does this offseason.

After the Phoenix Suns reportedly upgraded their starting lineup through the expected addition of Bradley Beal on Sunday, the outlook for the reigning Eastern Conference champions shifted instantly.

The Heat will “focus” on pursuing seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard this offseason, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. That obviously would upgrade Miami’s frontcourt, pairing Lillard with Jimmy Butler, who’s tank has run empty when leaned on during the past two finals appearances.

Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

In a somewhat similar situation in Portland, Lillard has also struggled for the entirety of his 11-year career to make a convincing postseason run. The Trail Blazers have made just one Western Conference finals appearance (2018-19) with Lillard, but since haven’t made much noise, missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points with 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field while playing 58 games during an injury-impacted year with the Trail Blazers last season.

Miami currently has three first-round draft picks to negotiate and unlike Beal, Lillard’s asking price should be much higher considering there isn’t a massively difficult contract to inherit, nor are the injury concerns as prevalent.

Regardless, if Miami does pull off a deal to land Lillard, it’ll surely make the East even more interesting moving forward.