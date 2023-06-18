The Phoenix Suns are keeping their championship window open, bolstering their already established superteam core with yet another All-Star addition.

Phoenix acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a trade package that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round draft selections plus pick swaps, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

That kills two birds with one stone for the Suns in just one trade. Pheonix upgrades its starting lineup on the one hand, landing a still young and elite guard to pair alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. On the other hand, the Suns also don’t need to address the questions spawning from the lack of clarity regarding Paul’s future with the organization.

Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker now in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/wK9r5GCnOy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

The Suns were already poised to enter next season among the top favorited teams to raise a banner — in their case, their organizations first — but adding Beal could prove to be a game-changer.

Beal averaged 23.2 points. 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting a career-best 51% from the field through a 50-game, injury-hampered campaign with Washington, who drafted him at No. 3, 11 years ago in 2012.

Phoenix has $163 million committed to Booker, Durant and Beal, just for the 2023-24 season alone.