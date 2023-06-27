The Red Sox’s latest foray with Bobby Dalbec on the roster has come to an end.

Boston optioned the veteran infielder to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, choosing his demotion as the corresponding move to Alex Verdugo’s reinstatement from the bereavement list.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/WN7SDgDaql — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 27, 2023

Dalbec’s latest stay on the 26-man roster was short-lived, as the 27-year-old only made one plate appearance across two games against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out.

The minor-league slugger has struggled in his 10-game stay in the big leagues this season, slashing .167/.286/.167 with eight strikeouts in 14 plate appearances.

Verdugo’s arrival will be welcomed by Boston, who lost two of the three games he missed against Chicago. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .303/.374/.468 across 71 games with five home runs and 31 RBIs, sparking praise from his Red Sox manager and teammates.

Verdugo will return to the Red Sox lineup on Tuesday when they take on the Miami Marlins. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.