The Red Sox orchestrated a series of moves ahead of their series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday.

Boston placed Reese McGuire on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain and selected catcher Caleb Hamilton to the major league roster from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. McGuire was injured in Wednesday’s extra-innings loss against the Twins and expressed hope for a speedy recovery. Hamilton, who played for Minnesota last season, will wear the No. 77 jersey.

Alex Verdugo was placed on the Bereavement List, which means the right fielder will be out for at least three days and seven days at a maximum. Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The left-hander is ranked No. 13 on Sox Prospects, and he will wear the No. 75 jersey.

Yu Chang, who has been out since April 24, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. David Hamilton was recalled this week to fill a role in the infield, and he will make his first Major League Baseball start Thursday.

First pitch for the Red Sox-Twins matinee matchup is scheduled at 1:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.