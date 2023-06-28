The Boston Red Sox fell to the Miami Marlins, 10-1, to kick off their series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox dropped to an even 40-40 while the Marlins improved to 46-34.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s dire need for an offensive uplift was far from in play, keeping the Red Sox in the loss column for a third consecutive time.

The Red Sox were shut down in the blink of an eye, running into Miami starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara while also getting blown away by the Marlins’ lineup. Boston was out-hit 19-9 and failed to issue any sort of response throughout the entire night, allowing Miami to trot to victory.

Only three extra-base hits came from Boston’s lineup, meanwhile, the Marlins never stopped applying the pressure. They assembled four multi-run innings, closing out Boston’s shot at rallying back with ease.

With the loss, the Red Sox have been kept out of the win column for a fifth time in their last six games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Alcántara made easy work of the Red Sox, pitching seven dominant innings of work, allowing just one run off six hits while striking out five hitters. The victory allowed Miami’s right-hander to improve to 3-6 this season.

— Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz supplied one of two home runs from Miami’s side, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

— Alex Verdugo was responsible for Boston’s only run production, hitting an RBI double in the first inning and finishing 2-for-3 in the process with two doubles. It was Verdugo’s first time back in the lineup after a four-game break on the bereavement list.

WAGER WATCH

