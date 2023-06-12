Red Sox Wrap: Boston Pulls Through In Extra Innings To Top Yankees

The Boston Red Sox took the first series of the season against the New York Yankees with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox moved back to .500 on the season at 33-33 while the Yankees fall to 38-29.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Opponents have consistently taken advantage of mistakes made by the Red Sox this season. This time, it was the other way around with Boston capitalizing on a boneheaded miscue by the Yankees.
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was very lazy in the top of the eighth inning as he allowed a throw back to the infield on a routine single by Kiké Hernández to get by him, which led to Hernández moving up to second base with no outs. That proved extremely costly as Hernández scored on a fielder’s choice by Jarren Duran a few batters later in which the Yankees strangely decided to play the infield back as the Red Sox tied the game.
That gave the struggling Red Sox just enough life to force extra innings and pull through in the rubber match of a series that saw each team score seven runs over the course of three games.
There wasn’t much difference between the two sides as a loss of focus on the part of Torres proved to be the difference Sunday.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hernández not only scored the tying run but also drove in the winning run with a single to left field in the top of the 10th. Hernández, who got the start at second base, finished 2-for-4 in the contest.
— Brayan Bello turned in an impressive start. The 24-year-old right-hander limited the Yankees to two runs on three hits over seven innings while striking out three and walking two. Bello, who deserved a better fate given his performance, tossed 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes.
— Clarke Schmidt was in lockstep with Bello as the Yankees starter earned the win. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits to go along with four strikeouts.
WAGER WATCH
Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner got some help from the short dimensions in right field to hit his eighth home run of the season in the top of the second inning. FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Turner hitting a home run at +680, meaning a $100 wager on the prop bet would have netted a total of $780.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox move on from New York and right into an interleague series with the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.