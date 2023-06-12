Red Sox Wrap: Boston Pulls Through In Extra Innings To Top Yankees

The Boston Red Sox took the first series of the season against the New York Yankees with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox moved back to .500 on the season at 33-33 while the Yankees fall to 38-29.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Opponents have consistently taken advantage of mistakes made by the Red Sox this season. This time, it was the other way around with Boston capitalizing on a boneheaded miscue by the Yankees.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was very lazy in the top of the eighth inning as he allowed a throw back to the infield on a routine single by Kiké Hernández to get by him, which led to Hernández moving up to second base with no outs. That proved extremely costly as Hernández scored on a fielder’s choice by Jarren Duran a few batters later in which the Yankees strangely decided to play the infield back as the Red Sox tied the game.

That gave the struggling Red Sox just enough life to force extra innings and pull through in the rubber match of a series that saw each team score seven runs over the course of three games.

There wasn’t much difference between the two sides as a loss of focus on the part of Torres proved to be the difference Sunday.