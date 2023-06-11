Red Sox’s Justin Turner Gets Big Benefit On Home Run Vs. Yankees

The short right field at Yankee Stadium worked to the advantage of Boston Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner on Sunday night.

Turner didn’t need to get a hold of a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt to have the Red Sox strike first in the top of the second inning in the series finale. Instead, Turner poked the offering 373 feet from Schmidt to right field for a solo home run.

Tuner definitely had some luck behind his round-tripper as it would have been a home run at only Yankee Stadium and no other Major League Baseball ballpark, according to Twitter account WouldItDong and the ESPN broadcast.

You can watch Turner give the Red Sox the lead and benefit from the short dimensions here.

It was the eighth home run of the season for Turner, who is batting fifth in Boston’s order Sunday behind Rafael Devers, and he also collected his 27th RBI of the campaign.