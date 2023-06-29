The Boston Red Sox saw their losing streak stretch to four games Wednesday night with a 6-2 defeat to the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

At the exact midway point in the season, the Red Sox are 40-41 and the Marlins improved their record to 47-34.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The top of the sixth inning turned into an encapsulation of the Red Sox season thus far.

After a rain delay that lasted just over an hour, the Red Sox were just one strike away from getting out of a bases loaded jam, which came courtesy of three walks. But a wild pitch from Josh Winckowski that catcher Connor Wong should have blocked, got to the backstop to allow the go-ahead run to score for the Marlins.

Then came an even more back-breaking play for the Red Sox. Jean Segura hit a chopper in the middle of the infield, which shortstop David Hamilton couldn’t field cleanly as two runs scored instead of getting out of the inning.

The Marlins scored three runs in the inning without the baseball ever getting past second base as Boston’s defensive struggles continue to rear their ugly head.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Garrett Cooper had a strong showing in the middle of Miami’s lineup, reaching base twice, including smashing a solo home run. He also scored two runs.

— Nick Pivetta piggybacked off of opener Kaleb Ort and put together a dazzling performance. He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced and fanned seven batters in total in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks. Pivetta got charged with two runs after Winckowski allowed two inherited runners to score.

— Braxton Garrett earned the win for the Marlins, tossing five innings of one-run ball. He let up three hits, walked one and struck out two.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Rafael Devers hitting a home run at +125. Devers crushed his 19th round-tripper of the season over the Red Sox bullpen in the bottom of the fourth. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $225.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox close out their series with the Marlins on Thursday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.