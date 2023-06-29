Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers began Wednesday night’s contest against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park by flashing his glove in the top of the first inning.

But then in the bottom of the fourth, Devers got his bat into the action.

Devers blasted a hanging curveball from Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett 422 feet over the bullpens in right field to level the score at 1-1. It was just Boston’s third hit of the game.

You can watch Devers launch his 19th home run of the season here:

422 feet into the Boston night! pic.twitter.com/aXQPvvV69s — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 29, 2023

The Fenway Faithful haven’t seen Devers crush home runs in person often as of late. His round-tripper Wednesday was just his fourth homer at Fenway since the start of May.

And the shot from Devers serves as a reminder that he should make another All-Star appearance next month.