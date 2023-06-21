The Boston Red Sox entered their Tuesday night contest with the Minnesota Twins winners of five straight and the lineup quickly did its part to ensure that streak would live to see another day.

Red Sox teammates Adam Duvall and Christian Arroyo wasted no time giving Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford some early run support. Both right-handed hitters launched solo home runs off Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 cushion in the fourth inning.

Duvall’s homer, which landed in deep center field, got stuck in Target Field’s backdrop bush. It was Duvall’s fifth round-tripper of the season and first since April 8.

Arroyo wasn’t initially slated to start, however, Red Sox manager Alex Cora needed to make a final-second adjustment after infielder Pablo Reyes went down with right abdominal soreness. That quickly worked in Boston’s favor with Arroyo blasting his third homer of the season.

Believe that's what they call a "no-doubter." pic.twitter.com/d3hXQG1XUI — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 21, 2023

Boston’s offense entered the night in Minnesota having scored 34 runs in its last four games, while also holding opponents to just 11 runs in that stretch.