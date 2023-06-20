Why Pablo Reyes Was Pulled Before Red Sox-Twins Matchup

The Boston Red Sox made a last-minute lineup change before Tuesday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Infielder Pablo Reyes, who was initially slated to play shortstop and bat ninth for manager Alex Cora, was yanked and replaced by Kiké Hernández. This also slid Christian Arroyo into the lineup, taking over at second base.

The decision was a result of Reyes going down with right abdominal soreness, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

This, however, wasn’t the only Red Sox injury-related development to surface before Boston took the diamond at Target Field.

Down in Triple-A, Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton were both removed from the Worcester WooSox lineup just two inning after their 6:45 p.m. ET start at Polar Park. Valdez, who was recently sent down to Worcester from Boston, was pulled with hand soreness, per Katie Morrison-O’Day of MassLive.

It’s unkown how severe Reyes’ injury is, however, considering the 29-year-old has provided some defensive stability to Boston’s middle infield, losing him could be costly moving forward. He’s also batted .308 in 25 games played, going 20-for-65 with four doubles and nine RBIs.