Red Sox’s Alex Cora Feels Justin Turner Could Manage In Future

Red Sox manager Alex Cora followed the path of coaching after his life as a big league player ran its course, and envisions that same future for one of Boston’s veterans.

Cora vouched for Justin Turner, who’s making his age 38 season in Boston and is quickly becoming a team favorite for the veteran leadership he brings on and off the field on a day-to-day basis. In fact, Cora believes that Turner — if desired — will become a major league manager in the future and run his own team due to everything he’s proven throughout his 15 years of service as a player.

“He’s a good baseball player, overall,” Cora told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal midway through Saturday night’s matchup against the New York Yankees. “I’ve seen him since we were teammates with the (New York) Mets and the evolution of his swing. But the thing I like the most is what he brings to the equation in the dugout, in the clubhouse. He’s a great baseball guy. I hate to say this because I hated when people used to say, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be a big league manager,” but I do believe JT, if he wants to, he’s gonna run a team and he’s gonna be very successful.”

While this season is Turner’s first in Boston, Cora is very familiar with the two-time All-Star.

Cora and Turner both crossed paths as players back in 2010 as members of the Mets. Of course, New York parted ways with Turner two years later, which allowed him to land a spot with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he truly settled in and found his footing as a utility man for nine seasons.

It’s unknown whether or not Turner has any managerial aspirations, but perhaps Cora is onto something.