How Red Sox’s Justin Turner, Alex Cora Crossed Paths In 2010

Justin Turner’s familiarity with the Boston Red Sox goes far beyond reuniting with former teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen.

In fact, Turner and Red Sox manager Alex Cora have a history that dates back over a decade ago. In 2010, Turner and Cora shared the dugout as teammates with the New York Mets. Turner was in the second year of his big league career, while Cora was at the tail end of his. And during a July 16 matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Turner would pinch-hit for Cora.

Fast forward 13 years later and the two have reunited with Cora serving as Turner’s new skipper. On Friday, Turner spoke for the first time since he agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The 38-year-old spoke highly of his long-ago teammate and new manager.

“I had a lot of conversations with A.C.,” Turner said, per NESN video. “I love what he’s about. I actually played with A.C. for a brief stint so I know him well.”

After Cora and Turner crossed paths in New York, their playing careers took opposite directions. Cora was released from the Mets while Turner would remain with the organization for three more seasons.

“Alex was a great competitor,” Turner said, according to MassLive. “He played the game the right way. Played the game hard. I think he’s a baseball rat. He loves the game. He’s constantly thinking the game. Looking forward to being in the same dugout as him with many conservations to come.”

As Turner struggled to find his stride early in the career, the Mets released him as well. That move led to Turner landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he blossomed into a two-time All-Star and National League Championship Series MVP.