To say Bobby Dalbec cleared the fences Tuesday night in Worcester would be putting it mildly.

In the fourth inning of the WooSox’s eventual 7-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Dalbec uncorked perhaps the farthest home run hit in Polar Park history. The exact distance of the 27-year-old’s solo shot is unknown, as it exceeded the limits of the TrackMan system, per MassLive.

But there was a way to put Dalbec’s tape-measure tater into perspective. The 6-foot-4 first baseman hit the train on the tracks in deep, deep left field, which only has been done one other time in Polar Park history. It didn’t take much time to get there either, as the baseball jumped off Dalbec’s bat at a whopping 115 mph.

Robert Vernon Dalbec. Just hit the moving train. With a baseball. Off his bat. pic.twitter.com/tPirwxGJ2C — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 21, 2023

Dalbec’s monstrous round-tripper marked his 18th of the Triple-A season, the most on the WooSox by a seven-homer margin. The 2016 fourth-round pick also leads the club in OPS (1.068), slugging percentage (.653) and runs scored (47) through 70 games.

The lengthy longball also wasn’t the only noteworthy item to come out of Tuesday’s WooSox game. Shortstop David Hamilton was pulled from the contest and reportedly routed to Minnesota to potentially claim a Red Sox active roster spot in the event Pablo Reyes lands on the injured list.