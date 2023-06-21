Red Sox Rumors: Who Boston Will Call Up If Pablo Reyes Hits Injured List

The Red Sox organization set a precautionary move in motion Tuesday.

Boston was forced to make a lineup tweak shortly before the start of its second game in Minnesota. Pablo Reyes was a late scratch due to abdominal soreness, which opened the door for Christian Arroyo to post one of the best games of his Major League Baseball career. But the insertion of Arroyo wasn’t the only ripple effect from Reyes’ injury.

The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox pulled David Hamilton from Tuesday’s game, and according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the shortstop was then directed to Minnesota. The 25-year-old reportedly will take Boston’s vacant active roster spot in the event Reyes needs to spend time on the injured list.

Hamilton, ranked No. 19 in the Boston farm system by SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Brewers in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The Texas product joined the Red Sox organization in December 2021 through the Jackie Bradley Jr. trade that sent Hunter Renfroe from Milwaukee to Boston. Hamilton, who never has played in a big league game, was added to Boston’s 40-man roster in mid-November of last year.

Through 52 games (208 at-bats) with Worcester this season, Hamilton logged a .255 batting average with three triples, 11 home runs and 25 RBIs.