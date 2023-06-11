Why Red Sox Loss To Yankees Was ‘Super Frustrating’ For Christian Arroyo

Christian Arroyo made solid, hard contact three times in the middle game between the Red Sox and the Yankees in the Bronx.

Unfortunately for Boston’s versatile infielder, he left Saturday’s game with only one hit to show for his latest performance.

Arroyo’s lone hit on the night was a sharply hit single up the middle in the fourth inning of the Red Sox’s eventual 3-1 loss to the Yankees. But flanking that base knock were two high-paced line outs to center field, both with exit velocities that exceeded 102 mph. Those numbers and the baseball placement indicate Arroyo is seeing pitches well and putting forth good swings, but the production statistics weren’t there to back up those notions.

That’s what made Saturday’s outing tougher to swallow for Arroyo.

“It’s super frustrating when you have an approach and you stick to your approach,” Arroyo told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “That’s the beauty and the beast of this game. You can do everything right and not get the result.”

Arroyo and the Red Sox will have a chance to bounce back Sunday night when they wrap up their three-game set with the Bronx Bombers. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.