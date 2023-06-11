Red Sox Wrap: Offense Spoils Tanner Houck’s Outing Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees, 3-1, at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
The Red Sox dropped to 32-33 while the Yankees improved to 38-28 on their campaign.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston slipped back to its sluggish ways at the plate and once again it cost them a shot at the win column.
Tanner Houck took the mound and did his part, limiting the Yankees to just two earned runs through six frames, but even that wouldn’t be enough to overcome what eventually became a pitcher’s duel with very limited offense from both sides. The Red Sox failed to give Houck more than just a run, which was scored in his final inning on the bump and turned out to be their only run scored throughout the night.
The lineup only recorded seven base hits, including two for extra bases, never mustering together any sort of momentum in order to rally and attack New York’s pitching. Boston went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, was the only Red Sox hitter to notch multiple hits.
In the end, the Red Sox once again dropped below the .500 mark, giving the Yankees a chance at taking the series in Sunday night’s finale.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Houck cruised on the mound, striking out six of the first nine batters he faced. The right-hander finished tossing six innings while allowing two runs off just three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
— Domingo German was also stellar in getting the nod for the Yankees. The right-hander pitched six innings and allowed just one run off six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
— Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run which served as the only sign of life from Boston’s offense.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of catcher Reese McGuire hitting a double at +600. The 28-year-old cleared those odds with his ninth of the season, providing the Red Sox with their only extra-base hit through the first five innings. A $100 wager placed on McGuire would’ve netted a $700 total payout.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox and Yankees will close out their series on Sunday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on ESPN. Boston will return to NESN on Monday, opening up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park.