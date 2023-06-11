Red Sox Wrap: Offense Spoils Tanner Houck’s Outing Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees, 3-1, at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 32-33 while the Yankees improved to 38-28 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston slipped back to its sluggish ways at the plate and once again it cost them a shot at the win column.

Tanner Houck took the mound and did his part, limiting the Yankees to just two earned runs through six frames, but even that wouldn’t be enough to overcome what eventually became a pitcher’s duel with very limited offense from both sides. The Red Sox failed to give Houck more than just a run, which was scored in his final inning on the bump and turned out to be their only run scored throughout the night.

The lineup only recorded seven base hits, including two for extra bases, never mustering together any sort of momentum in order to rally and attack New York’s pitching. Boston went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, was the only Red Sox hitter to notch multiple hits.

In the end, the Red Sox once again dropped below the .500 mark, giving the Yankees a chance at taking the series in Sunday night’s finale.