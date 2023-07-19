Brennan Bernardino Providing Red Sox With Unforeseen Versatility

The Boston Red Sox added Brennan Bernardino off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners in April, with his role and productivity for the ballclub yet to be seen.

Turn the page to midsummer and the left-hander has offered quality innings with versatility out of the bullpen.

Most recently, Bernardino has served as an opener, posting a 1.76 ERA in his three appearances in the role. The Red Sox are also 2-0 when Bernardino opens with Nick Pivetta serving as the bulk reliever. Both of those wins came over the Oakland Athletics, with a victory at Fenway Park on July 7 before taking another game in the Bay Area on Monday.

Alex Cora appreciates the value that Bernardino offers the Red Sox bullpen, especially in his most recent role.

“Bernardino did a good job the first two,” Cora said Monday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We turn a big double play early on in the game. [Bernardino] has been amazing getting those first six outs.

As a whole this season with the Red Sox, Bernardino is 1-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 27 appearances. The southpaw has also struck out 33 batters in 31 2/3 innings.

Bernardino’s journey through professional baseball has been a long and winding one, bouncing between affiliated and independent clubs since the Reds drafted him back in 2014. Now in the midst of his first season in Boston, the 31-year-old continues to produce in his best season in the majors.