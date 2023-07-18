Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Dazzles In History-Making Shutout

The Boston Red Sox kept the good times rolling by taking a 7-0 series-opening victory from the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Oakland Coliseum.

The Red Sox improved to 51-44 on the season with the win, while the A’s fell to 25-71.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It helps that he was facing the league-worst Athletics in this one, but there’s no denying that Nick Pivetta has been dominant in his role as a long reliever.

Story continues below advertisement

Pivetta was sent to the bullpen back in the middle of May, as he was struggling while a one-time healthy Red Sox rotation was firing on all cylinders. It was a tough decision for Boston at the time, but has become increasingly validated through Pivetta’s play — even though the Red Sox rotation has been anything but healthy since.

The 30-year-old has a 2.31 ERA through 35 innings pitched out of the bullpen, putting together his most masterful performance Monday. Pivetta had 13 strikeouts over the course of six hitless innings.

13 STRIKEOUTS FOR NICK PIVETTA! pic.twitter.com/0ejIML9Vv8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2023

On a night where Red Sox fans likely turned in early, Pivetta rewarded the ones who stayed up late.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta continued to dominate in his long-relief role, striking out a franchise-record 13 out of the ‘pen.

— Connor Wong went 3-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs on Monday, helping push the game out of Oakland’s reach.

— Triston Casas continued to perform well at the plate, walking twice in a 1-for-2 effort from the plate.

WAGER WATCH

The Red Sox struck out just three times before reaching Oakland’s bullpen, helping cash the under on Athletics starter Paul Blackburn’s strikeout total. The 29-year-old’s total was set at 4.5 by FanDuel Sportsbook, with $100 under bettors cashing out at $178.13.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and A’s will continue their three-game set Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.