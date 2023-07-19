Celtics’ Robert Williams Working To Expand Offensive Arsenal?

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is putting in the hours on the court this offseason.

Williams, who’s best known for his defensive skillset and rim protection, might be looking to become more of an offensive threat, aside from the constant lob threat he is which leads to poster-worthy moments. The 25-year-old averaged eight points a game last season, but attempted just 0.2 catch-and-shoot jumpers, successfully knocking down 42.9%.

However, Williams might expand his shooting range more next season based on his offseason work.

NBA skills trainer Aaron Miller shared a video of Williams running various offensive drills, several of which consisted of Williams taking mid-range jump shots — not the usual shot of choice from the five-year veteran on any given night.

Rob Williams is healthy and working to make strides on both ends of the floor this off-season! @celtics pic.twitter.com/fy31SjtVMV — Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller) July 19, 2023

Needless to say, the Celtics could benefit from the initiative that Williams is taking.

Williams, to a degree, has posed offensive limitations since being drafted 27th overall by Boston in 2018, relying heavily on teammates to create his production on that end of the floor. So, if Williams does intend to utilize some new-found mid-range game, it’ll make for a version of the Timelord that fans and the league haven’t seen.