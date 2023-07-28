FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon reportedly would like to have his contract adjusted by the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean the star pass rusher holds any ill-will toward the organization.

Judon made that clear Friday afternoon when he defended both himself and Patriots coach Bill Belichick from well-documented Bill Belichick hater Asante Samuel.

Samuel responded to a tweet about how Judon would like a contract restructure: “Let’s see how much he likes Belichick now.”

Judon then clapped back in response to Samuel: “(Belichick) Will forever be my guy. Don’t let that money effect my emotions Asante.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported Friday morning before New England’s third training camp session that Judon would like to have his contract adjusted. Also in that report Perry noted how Judon and the Patriots maintain an “amicable relationship.”

Judon has been limited in the team’s first three training camp practices. The 30-year-old pass-rusher, however, said his limited participation this week had more to do with working on his conditioning rather than any contract dispute.

“I’m happy to be here, man,” Judon said at Gillette Stadium after Friday’s practice. “I’m definitely not going into contracts with y’all, ’cause y’all some snitches. But I’m happy that I’m here. I’m happy that I’m a Patriot.

“Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day,” Judon continued. “We’ve seen it the first day of training camp, a whole bunch of people got paid. The market changes every day. But I will not talk about contracts with y’all.”

Judon’s average annual value ranks 20th among edge rushers, per OverTheCap.

Judon specifically was asked about the reported extension fellow pass rusher Trey Hendrickson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson reportedly received an additional $21 million, including $5 million this season and $16 million next year.

Judon said he was happy for Hendrickson given he knows him both personally and professionally. Perhaps that’s the sort of adjustment Judon would be happy with, too.