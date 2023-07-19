Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel isn’t one for showing love toward his former team these days.

In fact, the two-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t often shy away from taking shots at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick whenever the opportunity presents itself.

CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden asked Samuel if Belichick was the greatest coach in NFL History and the 42-year-old didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Absolutely not,” Samuel said. “Are you crazy?”

The outspoken four-time Pro Bowler offered his opinion as to why he doesn’t consider the veteran coach the greatest.

“Look at his record without Tom (Brady). You got to win without Tom,” Samuel explained. “One thing I learned about being great, you got to be great in different situations.”

Samuel played five seasons for the Patriots during Brady’s time with New England giving the quarterback all the credit for the club’s success.

“It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom,” Samuel said. “Everybody know it. Tom know it but he ain’t gonna admit it because he want to be politically correct.”

Not all former Patriots feel the Brady Vs. Belichick debate is worth disputing. Retired safety Devin McCourty gave both credit for the Patriots’ success when he appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on June 8.

Even Brady himself weighed in on the debate stating one couldn’t be successful without the out, while Belichick called Brady “the greatest player” and said he had “the greatest career” after the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired.