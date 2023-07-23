New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor was in enemy territory taking on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but it didn’t stop him from making a kind gesture.

Prior to the nightcap of New York’s doubleheader against Boston at Fenway Park, Lindor sought out a young Red Sox fan. Lindor tried to convert the little girl into a Mets fan at first as he presented a gift to the youngster.

Lindor gave the girl a signed baseball as she was incredibly shy when the big leaguer approached her. It probably wasn’t because Lindor was wearing the opponent’s colors, either. Lindor quickly gave up his hopes of turning her into a Mets fan and instead made sure to pass along a sweet message to the young girl.

“I get it. It makes sense,” Lindor told her, per SNY video. “Be the best Red Sox fan ever.”

Francisco Lindor met a young Red Sox fan who is attending a Red Sox game for the first time.



His message to her? "Be the best Red Sox fan ever" pic.twitter.com/oN7oH3zdij — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 22, 2023

It was a class-act move from Lindor and one that certainly should be remembered by the Fenway Faithful whenever he visits the venerable ballpark.

The thoughtfulness from Lindor didn’t exactly translate into good luck on the diamond, though. Lindor went a combined 1-for-9 in both games of the doubleheader with the Red Sox and Mets splitting the twin bill.

While the young fan and those around her didn’t change their allegiances from the Red Sox to the Mets, it will be hard for them to not have a soft spot for Lindor now no matter what uniform he wears.