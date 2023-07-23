The Boston Red Sox responded in Game 2 of their doubleheader, defeating the New York Mets, 8-6, at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The Red Sox improved to 52-47, ending their three-game losing streak, while the Mets dropped to 46-52.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had its own Home Run Derby, ensuring New York wouldn’t come away with two victories in one day.

The Red Sox positioned themselves to hop back into the win column early, attacking Max Scherzer to the point where the three-time Cy Young Award winner surrendered the most home runs (four) in an outing since 2021. Boston’s offense, which manager Alex Cora wasn’t too thrilled with during Game 1, tagged Scherzer for five earned runs through six innings of work.

However, the party didn’t end there. Justin Turner’s two-run blast in the seventh inning extended Boston’s lead to 8-3 — Boston’s highest run total in the last five games. The Red Sox recorded 10 hits, going 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, Boston’s pitching was sneaky elite but overshadowed by the stellar offense. On the mound, the Red Sox held the Mets to just four hits through the first eight innings. Yet, New York threatened in the ninth, pushing across three runs to bring the tying run to the plate.

Boston is now in a position to take the series during Sunday’s series finale.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Triston Casas wore the hero’s cape, going 2-for-3 with two home runs (both off Scherzer), marking the first multi-homer night of the 23-year-old’s career. Casas recorded a game-high three RBIs and also drew a walk, giving Scherzer and the Mets more problems than they could handle.

TRISTON CASAS TO THE MOON! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4MLtmLwCLU — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 23, 2023

— James Paxton turned a slow start into a solid outing, fighting back from a three-run fourth inning. Paxton tossed six innings, charged with three runs (two earned) while striking out seven New York batters.

— Masataka Yoshida, as he’s prone to doing, went 3-for-4 with yet another multi-hit showing at the plate.

WAGER WATCH

