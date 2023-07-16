The Phoenix Suns had a busy Sunday morning reportedly making moves that included signing former Boston Celtics big man Bol Bol and trading guard Cam Payne.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with Phoenix.

Bol played 70 games for the Orlando Magic in 2022-23 before being cut by the team on July 4, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 54.6% from the field.

Bol was drafted with the No. 44 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat and dealt to the Denver Nuggets the same day. The 23-year-old never quite got his career off the ground in Denver playing in just 53 games scattered across three seasons with the Nuggets averaging just over six minutes of playing time.

Bol was traded to Boston from Dever in January 2022 along with PJ Dozier. Bol never saw action for the Celtics while recovering from right foot surgery before being dealt to the Magic.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns traded Payne, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second