NBA Rumors: James Harden ‘Determined’ To Be Traded To This Team

While the Philadelphia 76ers might hope to reconcile with James Harden, the 10-time NBA All-Star reportedly hasn’t changed his mind about wanting out of the City of Brotherly Love.

“Harden’s stance has not changed,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote Thursday, citing sources. “He still wants to leave Philadelphia.”

It was reported June 29 that Harden and the 76ers were working together to find a trade partner. At the time, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said it was expected that Harden already played his last game with the organization and listed the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks as possible suitors.

However, nothing has materialized in the two weeks since. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported this week there might be a pathway for Harden and Philadelphia to end up together. Amick seconded that, as well, reporting that league executives think the Sixers are trying to keep Harden regardless of the discontent.

It appears that’s one-sided thinking. Because Harden knows exactly where he wants to end up and it’s not back with Philadelphia.

“… He’s still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey,” Amick wrote.

Harden opted into his player option for the 2023-24 season, which will pay him $36 million. LA also has Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on its payroll for $45 million each next season. The finances aren’t the only thing to work out, though, as it seems the Sixers and Harden aren’t on the same page themselves.