James Harden reportedly opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but that doesn’t mean the All-Star guard will play for the Philadelphia 76ers again.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden and the 76ers are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios. It is “expected” that Harden already has played his last game in the City of Brotherly Love.

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Philadelphia midway through the 2021-22 campaign. He played 79 games for the 76ers over the last year-plus, averaging 21 points and 10.6 assists.

The Sixers bowed out in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics this spring. Harden showed flashes of his old self, especially with Joel Embiid playing at less than 100%, but ultimately Philadelphia allowed Boston to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Story continues below advertisement

Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers shortly after the season ended.

Wojnarowski also reported the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are expected to be among the teams that will engage in trade talks for Harden.