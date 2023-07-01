The Bruins remained active on the first day of free agency Saturday.

Boston agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with 24-year-old forward Morgan Geekie, according to TSN Sports’ Chris Johnston and TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie. Ten teams were interested in Geekie after he was let go by the Kraken on Friday, according to Lavoie.

Geekie played for Seattle for the past two seasons and has increasingly gotten better. He scored 28 points in 69 games with nine goals and 19 assists.

The fourth-year forward has played in the Stanley Cup playoffs in three out of four seasons he’s played in the league. Last season in Seattle’s postseason run, Geekie scored two goals and tallied two assists before the Kraken fell to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference semifinals.

The move comes after the Bruins reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with James van Riemsdyk. Boston also reportedly brought back 2011 Stanley Cup champion Milan Lucic on a one-year deal.