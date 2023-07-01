The Bruins added 34-year-old forward James van Riemsdyk on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The University of New Hampshire alum signed with Boston on a one-year, $1 million deal, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and TSN Sports’ Chris Johnston. Seravalli added Boston could make more deals with other veteran players.

Van Riemsdyk played for the Philadelphia Flyers for the past five seasons. He should be a net-front player that could provide value on the power play. The winger only scored two power-play goals last season, but he had scored nine and 10 goals with a man advantage in the two seasons prior, respectively.

The 14-year veteran has seven seasons of playoff experience under his belt, including matchups against the Bruins from his time in Philadelphia and with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brad Marchand had an infamous incident with van Riemsdyk in Game 1 of the first round of the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs, but things likely have cooled down since then.

The Bruins have been linked to a reunion with 2011 Stanley Cup champion Milan Lucic, and the Black and Gold might get to work on the trade market.

Boston issued nine qualifying offers Friday, so there also is restricted free agency on the mind of the front office, as well as key unrestricted free agents like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov.