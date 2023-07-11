The Boston Red Sox put the finishing touches on their 2023 draft class Tuesday, selecting 10 players to bring their total to 22 for the year.

The Red Sox took a big swing on Day 1, selecting Virginia catcher Kyle Teel. In selecting the top-rated catcher in the draft, Boston opened itself up to land another high school shortstop in the second round — Nazzan Zanetello of Christian Brothers in Missouri.

Boston’s picks over the remainder of the draft followed a new trend, with the majority of the selections coming from power-five schools.

Here is the Red Sox’s entire 2023 MLB Draft class:

Story continues below advertisement

Round: 1 Pick: 14 – Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

Round: 2 Pick: 50 – Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers HS (MO)

Round: 3 Pick: 83 – Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta HS (GA)

Round: 4 Pick: 115 – Matt Duffy, RHP, Canisius

Round: 4 Pick: 132 – Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech (compensatory; Xander Bogaerts)

Round: 4 Pick: 133 – Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State (compensatory; Nathan Eovaldi)

Round: 5 Pick: 151 – Connelly Early, LHP, Virginia

Round: 6 Pick: 178 – CJ Weins, RHP, Western Kentucky

Round: 7 Pick: 208 – Caden Rose, OF, Alabama

Round: 8 Pick: 238 – Trennor O’Donnell, RHP, Ball State

Round: 9 Pick: 268 – Blake Wehunt, RHP, Kennesaw State

Round: 10 Pick: 298 – Ryan Ammons, LHP, Clemson

Round: 11 Pick: 328 – Nelly Taylor, OF, Polk State

Round: 12 Pick: 358 – Max Carlson, RHP, North Carolina

Round: 13 Pick: 388 – Cade Feeney, RHP, North Dakota State

Round: 14 Pick: 418 – Jojo Ingrassia, LHP, California State-Fullerton

Round: 15 Pick: 448 – Phoenix Call, SS, Calabasas HS (CA)

Round: 16 Pick: 478 – Isaac Stebens, RHP, Oklahoma State

Round: 17 Pick: 508 – Dylan Schlaegel, OF, Legacy HS (TX)

Round: 18 Pick: 538 – Zach Fogell, LHP, UConn

Round: 19 Pick: 568 – Stanley Tucker, OF, Texas A&M

Round: 20 Pick: 598 – Robert Orloski, RHP, Middleton HS (ID)

The Red Sox selected eight right-handed pitchers, five infielders, four left-handed pitchers, four outfielders and one catcher over the three-day period. Boston selected 17 college players and five high school players and has until 5 p.m. ET on July 25 to sign its 2023 class.