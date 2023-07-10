The Boston Red Sox added to their list of shortstop prospects during Sunday night’s 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston selected shortstop Nazzan Zanetello of Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis with the 50th overall selection, which brought back early baseball memories for the 18-year-old prospect.

“Man, it was just a dream come true cause I remember my first Little League team was the St. Louis Red Sox,” Zanetello said, per team-provided video. “And it was just a huge sigh of relief, man. Finally get to stand up from that table in there.”

Zanetello, who was ranked No. 52 before draft night, according to MLB.com, stands at 6-foot-2 and initially committed to Arkansas. While representing Team USA for the 18 and under national team, Zanetello batted .421 with a home run, two doubles and nine RBIs through an eight-game stretch, going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts as well. With average defensive range, Zanetello is projected to potentially shift over to third base if necessary.

Boston began its night by drafting catcher Kyle Teel out of Virginia with the 14th overall selection in Round 1.

The Red Sox have 10 draft selections set for Monday and another 10 on tap for Tuesday.